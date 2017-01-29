Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates his eagle putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Jon Rahm of Spain plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Last year Jon Rahm was finishing up a stellar amateur career at Arizona State University and in June, turned professional and signed with TaylorMade, whose tour staff boasted names such as U.S. Open champ Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

Last week at the CareerBuilder Challenge Rahm employed a number of new clubs from the company, including a red-colored Itsy Bitsy Spider Limited putter similar to the one Day employs. Rahm used that putter Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open to drain a 60-foot, eight-inch eagle putt on the finishing hole at Torrey Pines South to effectively clinch the title.

During the off-season Rahm made good use of his “time off” to test the company’s new line of equipment. In addition to the putter Rahm also changed to the company’s new M2 driver, P750 irons and Milled Grind wedges.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2017 (Aldila Tour Green 75TX), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 15 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 19 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade RSi TP UDI; (5-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited

Using the Toe of Your Putter to Get Out of the Fringe

