Pictured: The 4th green and 5th fairway at Sweetens Cove.
Courses & Travel

Always Time For Nine: Sweetens Cove Golf Course

20 minutes ago
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Hudson Swafford chips onto the green during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 20, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Hudson Swafford, CareerBuilder Challenge

4 hours ago
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 22: Hudson Swafford plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the TPC Stadium Course at PGA West on January 22, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Golf World

Hudson Swafford's late rally produces victory in CareerBuilder Challenge

4 hours ago
Winner's Bag4 hours ago

Winner's Bag: Hudson Swafford, CareerBuilder Challenge

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Hudson Swafford chips onto the green during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 20, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 20: Hudson Swafford chips onto the green during the second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 20, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Bridgestone made some news when it signed Tiger Woods to an endorsement contract, but it was Hudson Swafford who gave the company its first win in 2017. Swafford, who uses the company’s Tour B330 ball, also had another ally in his Ping S55 irons, using the clubs to hit an approach to inside 12 feet on the 15th hole and the tee shot on the par-3 17th to 17 inches for the last of three birdies in a row to provide a two-shot cushion going into the last hole. Another solid iron at the last to within 21 feet from 162 yards secured the title. His Odyssey Versa 2-Ball putter also features the counterbalanced Secret Grip. Swafford also recorded the first win on the PGA Tour for TaylorMade's 2017 version of the M1 driver.

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B330

Driver: TaylorMade M1 (2017), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping i25, 14 degrees

5-wood: Ping i25, 18 degrees

Irons (4-9): Ping S55; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball

Episode 4: Carmel Valley

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopAll things considered -- Hot List 2012
    The LoopAll things considered -- Hot List 2012
    The LoopIt's Christmas in July--New products are coming