Winner's Bag: Hudson Swafford, CareerBuilder Challenge

Bridgestone made some news when it signed Tiger Woods to an endorsement contract, but it was Hudson Swafford who gave the company its first win in 2017. Swafford, who uses the company’s Tour B330 ball, also had another ally in his Ping S55 irons, using the clubs to hit an approach to inside 12 feet on the 15th hole and the tee shot on the par-3 17th to 17 inches for the last of three birdies in a row to provide a two-shot cushion going into the last hole. Another solid iron at the last to within 21 feet from 162 yards secured the title. His Odyssey Versa 2-Ball putter also features the counterbalanced Secret Grip. Swafford also recorded the first win on the PGA Tour for TaylorMade's 2017 version of the M1 driver.

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B330

Driver: TaylorMade M1 (2017), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Ping i25, 14 degrees

5-wood: Ping i25, 18 degrees

Irons (4-9): Ping S55; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball