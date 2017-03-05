Justin-Thomas-Club-Throw.png
Club Throws

Justin Thomas 'on plane' with club toss, Rory McIlroy Tweets

26 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 05: Dustin Johnson of the United States smiles from the seventh hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 5, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Golf World

Dustin Johnson, expectations rising, plays up to them in winning WGC-Mexico Championship

37 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Mexican former golf player Lorena Ochoa talks during the media reception to celebrate Lorena Ochoa&#39;s induction to the Women Golf Hall of Fame to take place in 2017 at Club de Golf Mexico on November 08, 2016 in Mexico City, Mexico. Lorena Ochoa is considered the Mexican greatest female golfer of all time reaching 27 victories in the LPGA Tour and ranked number 1 during 158 consecutive weeks. (Photo by Miguel Tovar/LatinContent/Getty Images)
Golf World

Lorena Ochoa to make a one-tournament comeback, at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play

2 hours ago
Winner's Bag3 hours ago

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, WGC-Mexico Championship

By
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates a par save on the 16th green during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Getty Images
OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates a par save on the 16th green during the final round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Clubs come and go in Dustin Johnson’s bag with a fair amount of frequency (including recently his 3-wood as he changed to a 16-degree TaylorMade M1 2017 cut to 5-wood length). Over the past few years D.J. has swapped out drivers, fairway woods, wedges and, perhaps most notably, his putter—the change to the TaylorMade’s Spider Limited Tour last year having a career-altering effect on his game.

The one stalwart, however, has been his irons, the company’s Tour Preferred MB 14 model, clubs that Johnson first put into play at the 2014 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. That means Johnson is in season four of using the same model, not an easy thing to do with the number of new irons available over that time.

Perhaps one of the reasons is the simplicity of the irons as they are a throwback muscleback blade devoid of the cavity-backs, thin faces, slots or face cups designed to enhance distance and forgiveness. Whatever the reason, the clubs continue to agree with the World No. 1 as he captured the WGC title hitting 52 of 72 greens for a 72.2 percent clip.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (Fujikura Speeder 661x Tour Spec 2.0), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 17 degrees

Irons (2): TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI; (3-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB 14

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Tour

On Set with Dustin Johnson

