Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, WGC-Mexico Championship

Clubs come and go in Dustin Johnson’s bag with a fair amount of frequency (including recently his 3-wood as he changed to a 16-degree TaylorMade M1 2017 cut to 5-wood length). Over the past few years D.J. has swapped out drivers, fairway woods, wedges and, perhaps most notably, his putter—the change to the TaylorMade’s Spider Limited Tour last year having a career-altering effect on his game.

The one stalwart, however, has been his irons, the company’s Tour Preferred MB 14 model, clubs that Johnson first put into play at the 2014 Hyundai Tournament of Champions. That means Johnson is in season four of using the same model, not an easy thing to do with the number of new irons available over that time.

Perhaps one of the reasons is the simplicity of the irons as they are a throwback muscleback blade devoid of the cavity-backs, thin faces, slots or face cups designed to enhance distance and forgiveness. Whatever the reason, the clubs continue to agree with the World No. 1 as he captured the WGC title hitting 52 of 72 greens for a 72.2 percent clip.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (Fujikura Speeder 661x Tour Spec 2.0), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M1 2017, 17 degrees

Irons (2): TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI; (3-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB 14

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Tour