PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Genesis Open

3 hours ago
170219-cameron-tringale-th.png
PGA Tour

With all due respect to Glenn Robinson III, Cameron Tringale was Saturday's Slam Dunk champ

10 hours ago
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Sahith Theegala waits to tee off on the fourth hole during the second round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Golf World

This 19-year-old has a Sunday pairing with Phil Mickelson after making the cut at the Genesis Open

12 hours ago
Winner's Bag3 hours ago

Winner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, Genesis Open

By
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the second hole during the final round at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s easy when discussing Dustin Johnson’s key equipment to always focus on the driver, and certainly this week at the Genesis Open that would apply as Johnson changed to a TaylorMade M1 2017 with the movable weights set in the toe and back to help him with his power fade. But it was Johnson’s putting, however, that allowed the reigning U.S. Open champion to run away with the title at Riviera CC near Los Angeles.

Although he fiddled with some putters early in the week, Johnson stuck with his black TaylorMade Spider Limited Tour mallet. He did make a change to the grip, though, having a SuperStroke grip installed on his putter.

According to Arnie Cunningham, tour rep for SuperStroke, the grip is a prototype cord oversize grip, the Countercore Pistol GT 1.0, but in Johnson’s case, with no weight. Johnson also tested the company’s Pistol Tour Cord, but eventually opted for the GT 1.0. The fatter grip had the desired effect for Johnson, as Johnson had a stretch of 52 holes where he didn’t make a bogey and picked up nearly eight strokes on the field for the week in the strokes gained/putting stat. Last year Johnson's putting improved to the point where he ranked 36th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained. This year, however, he had struggled on the greens, falling to 134th in that statistic.

That all changed at Riviera. “I’m feeling really comfortable over it,” Johnson said about his putting. “I’m seeing the lines really well and I feel like I’ve got a pretty good touch on the greens right now.” Apparently so.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Driver: TaylorMade M1 2017 (Fujikura Speeder 661x Tour Spec 2.0), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 17 degrees

Irons (2): TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI; (3-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB 14

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Limited Tour

Behind The Scenes With Dustin Johnson

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, WGC-Bridgestone I…
    The LoopWinner's Bag: Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open
    The LoopWinner's Bag: What Justin Rose used to win the …