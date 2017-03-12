Winner's Bag: Adam Hadwin, Valspar Championship

Prior to the Valspar Championship Adam Hadwin was presented with a gold-plated replica of his Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line putter that he used to shoot 59 with at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Cool as that might be to receive, Hadwin’s actual V-Line turned out to be his money club at Innisbrook Resort and Spa’s Copperhead course.

Hadwin used the putter—a club he has used since 2014—to great effect all week, holing more than 400 feet of putts over 72 holes (an average of close to six feet per hole). None proved more important than the 53-foot bomb he dropped for birdie on the par-3 13th hole, the unexpected stroke providing enough of a cushion to survive a double bogey three holes later.

For the week Hadwin was an impressive 1.720 in strokes gained/putting.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70x), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway X Hot Pro, 18 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Apex UT; *(5-PW):) Callaway MB1

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS