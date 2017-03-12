Equipment9 hours ago

Winner's Bag: Adam Hadwin, Valspar Championship

By
adam-hadwin-valspar-championship-winners-bag-sunday.jpg
Mike Lawrie

Prior to the Valspar Championship Adam Hadwin was presented with a gold-plated replica of his Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line putter that he used to shoot 59 with at the CareerBuilder Challenge. Cool as that might be to receive, Hadwin’s actual V-Line turned out to be his money club at Innisbrook Resort and Spa’s Copperhead course.

Hadwin used the putter—a club he has used since 2014—to great effect all week, holing more than 400 feet of putts over 72 holes (an average of close to six feet per hole). None proved more important than the 53-foot bomb he dropped for birdie on the par-3 13th hole, the unexpected stroke providing enough of a cushion to survive a double bogey three holes later.

For the week Hadwin was an impressive 1.720 in strokes gained/putting.

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70x), 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic, 13.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway X Hot Pro, 18 degrees

Irons (3): Callaway Apex UT; *(5-PW):) Callaway MB1

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 2 Tour (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser V-Line

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Hadwin hangs on to beat Cantlay by one

Golf News & Tours

Keith Mitchell's first career PGA Tour start proves rather lucrative

Golf News & Tours

Disappointed with finishing second, Patrick Cantlay walks away with a great consolation prize: a PGA Tour card

Golf News & Tours

Valspar: Hadwin takes lead with 64

Golf News & Tours

Adam Hadwin's victory means the honeymoon is off and the Masters is on

  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    Golf News & ToursDisappointed with finishing second, Patrick Cantlay…
    Golf News & ToursValspar: Hadwin hangs on to beat Cantlay by one
    Golf News & ToursValspar: Hadwin takes lead with 64