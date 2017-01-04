62. Winged Foot Golf Club (East)

A.W. Tillinghast (1923)/Tom Fazio (R. 2003)/Gil Hanse (R. 2011-2012)

Winged Foot's two-course complex is the product of A.W. Tillinghast's fertile imagination. Every characteristic of the more famous West Course also exists on the Winged Foot East (which, incredibly, was used as a parking lot during recent U.S. Opens). A few years back, architect Gil Hanse reestablished Tillinghast's bunkering and reclaimed the original sizes and shapes of the greens, bringing "corner-pocket" hole locations back into play. He will soon do a similar restoration to Winged Foot West.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 1985. Highest ranking: No. 24, 1993-1994. Previous ranking: No. 59

Panelist comments:

“Some of the strongest par 3s in the country on this course, particularly the 17th. If you combine each one-shotter on the top courses in the country, you might put Winged Foot East in the top 10 of having the best par 3s around.”

“All of the holes have a "way in" for the higher handicap player. They are guaranteed to have fun at this place.”

“Clean lines and near perfect conditioning, same as on the West. Just a stout championship test.”

“The first three holes are simply outstanding, with a great rendition of a redan. And the final three holes are a tough test, including a killer par 4 to finish. Not quite the storied history as the iconic 18th on the Lower, but it's also a great hole.”

“Pretty cool how Gil Hanse was able to recapture the exact specifications of the East's greens to return them to their original using computer modeling. Tillinghast would be happy.”

Pinterest LC Lambrecht Hole No. 6

Pinterest LC Lambrecht Hole No. 8

Pinterest LC Lambrecht Hole No. 10

Pinterest LC Lambrecht Hole No. 15