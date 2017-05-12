Must Reads
The Players Championship2 hours ago

William McGirt, Mackenzie Hughes shoot 67s to tie for first-round lead at Players Championship

By
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy LyonsPONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 11: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the THE PLAYERS Championship at the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on May 11, 2017 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes don’t have too much in common, but they find themselves tied for the lead at the Players Championship after firing five-under 67s in the opening round at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course.

McGirt, 37, is a thicker veteran, one that hits a lot of fairways, ranking third on the tour in driving accuracy. Hughes, 26, is slender, and younger, playing in his rookie season on the PGA Tour, and ranks 115th in that same driving accuracy category. McGirt’s round was an eventful one, featuring three birdies, two eagles and two bogeys, while Hughes went bogey free.

Something they do have in common though, is that both are in search of the second victory of their careers.

Meanwhile, and not surprisingly, Jon Rahm finds himself near the top of the leaderboard. The young Spaniard shot a bogey-free 68, with birdies on two of his last three holes. Like Hughes, Rahm is also gunning for the second win of the season.

Tied with Rahm at four-under are Chez Reavie, Alex Noren and J.B. Holmes. Noren and Holmes showed flashes of brilliance last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, but ultimately faded by Sunday’s final round. Reavie, who has made two straight cuts after missing his previous three, appears to be finding some form.

Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, and Adam Scott all sit just three shots back at two-under. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is just behind them after a one-under 71.

Masters Champion Sergio Garcia had a sub-par round, a one-over 73, but he joined an exclusive club. He made a hole-in-one on the famous par-3 17th, becoming just the eighth player to do so.

