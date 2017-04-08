tiger-woods-dubai-2017-staring
Tiger Watch

Notah Begay says he expects Tiger Woods to return next month

3 hours ago
170407-smylie-kaufman-th.jpg
Tour Life

Why Smylie Kaufman says #SB2K17 is in serious jeopardy of not happening

4 hours ago
fred-couples-masters-2017-friday-swing.jpg
Boom Boom's Back

26 ridiculous stats that sum up Fred Couples' amazing play at the 2017 Masters

4 hours ago
Tour Life4 hours ago

Why Smylie Kaufman says #SB2K17 is in serious jeopardy of not happening

By
170407-smylie-kaufman-th.jpg

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Sitting on a large throne constructed out of cases of Natty Light, Smylie Kaufman made a declaration many golf fans are going to be sad to hear: #SB2K17 is in serious jeopardy of not happening.

Nearly a year ago, #SB2K16 took over social media feeds everywhere as Kaufman, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Thomas shared a plethora of photos and videos from their brocation in Baker's Bay. And it caused everyone from Jack Nicklaus to Andrew "Beef" Johnston to seek an invite for the next get-together. Kaufman was named MVP of the trip by Thomas, but there might not be any hardware -- or shirtless David Feherty impressions -- this April.

"We've talked, but I doubt we can get anything on paper," Kaufman said. "Everybody's got such busy schedules."

Bummer.

It was also a year ago when Kaufman sat in a very different position answering questions. A third-round 69 at the 2016 Masters put him up on the podium in the Augusta National media center talking about being in the final pairing with his buddy Spieth.

RELATED: Masters Winners & Losers

The irony of the situation wasn't lost on the 25-year-old as he hung out on this Masters Friday in a rented-out Midas a half mile down Washington Road from the most famous golf course in the country. Kaufman nearly won the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year Award, but he's now mired in a season-long sophomore slump, which kept him from qualifying for this year's tournament. And despite being so close to the year's first major, Kaufman won't be attending.

"The next time I go back there, I want to be playing," he said.

But Kaufman was in good spirits as we talked, especially with Fowler having just moved into a share of the lead at the Masters. Over a beer, we discussed that difficult day at Augusta National last year, the best basketball players on the PGA Tour, and the sports jersey he covets most. Check it out:

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopThe SB2K16 crew reunites in Baker's Bay for the…
    The LoopJordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are having an aweso…
    The LoopGary Player shares old spring break photo with Jack…