Trending
Celebrity Golfers

Why Michael Phelps' next athletic challenge will be his toughest yet

By
2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Olympiam Michael Phelps walks to the 16th tee during the Pro Am prior to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at TPC Scottsdale on February 1, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Chris CondonSCOTTSDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Olympiam Michael Phelps walks to the 16th tee during the Pro Am prior to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, at TPC Scottsdale on February 1, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Michael Phelps won 23 Olympic gold medals during an astonishing swimming career that wrapped up at the 2016 Rio Games. But he's actually facing his most daunting athletic challenge now that he's officially retired.

Become a scratch golfer.

The first goal for Phelps, though, is to get his 12 handicap down into the single digits. And he's got plenty of motivation in the form of a bet with a friend that he can't get to a 5-handicap in a year. Even one of the greatest athletes ever realizes how tricky that will be.

RELATED: Watch Michael Phelps make the longest-ever televised putt

"My wife will never see me if I'm getting down to a 5. It's going to take a lot of grinding," Phelps said at an event for Krave Jerky at Chelsea Piers in NYC on Thursday. "If I want to get better, I really have to put in the time. So we'll see how much time I'm allowed."

We saw how serious Phelps is about golf in his first retirement. Phelps signed an equipment deal with Ping, took lessons with Hank Haney and pledged to play a bunch of new courses. His return to competitive swimming for one final Olympics cut into his golf, but now he's back to playing two-to-three times a week -- although it's not enough for him.

"I need to hit more balls. I don't get to play as much as I like," said Phelps, who already possesses tour-pro swing speed. "My schedule is actually busier now, because I do so much traveling, but I try to take my clubs when I can."

And the same competitive drive that led to the phenomenon of "Phelps Face" still burns.

"I have people who say I'll never beat them," Phelps said. "So obviously, that adds fuel to the fire."

Golf friends of Michael, beware. He's coming for you.

PODCAST: Dan Hicks discusses covering Michael Phelps and Tiger Woods

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Quiz

U.S. Open 2017: Is it Scotland or is it Wisconsin? Let's see if you can tell

32 minutes ago
Adapting With The Times

Let's see who will put the MLB's decision to allow nicknames on jerseys for one to use

an hour ago
Celebrity Golfers

Why Michael Phelps' next athletic challenge will be his toughest yet

2 hours ago
Change Of Pace

U.S. Open 2017: For a change at a U.S. Open, players won't be putting out of fear

5 hours ago
Dad Stuff

The dumbest, manliest, most glorious Father's Day gifts money can buy

5 hours ago
Fightin' Words

Mayweather vs. McGregor conjures memories of the worst fight ever

16 hours ago
U.S. Open

The U.S. Open 'isn't the Hillsdilly,' David Duval says, but Hillsdilly sounds like...

16 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: This clip of Jordan Spieth playfully teasing his sister will make your day

19 hours ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: The Do's and Don'ts of fan attire

21 hours ago
Deep Dive

U.S. Open 2017: Why exactly are there amateurs here? An explainer

a day ago
Phil & Bones Forever

U.S. Open 2017: A (very) unofficial list of reasons for Phil Mickelson sending his caddie to...

a day ago
Dad Stuff

‘Daddy Showers’ are a thing, according to this press release, which is probably a lie

a day ago
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open: Overheard in the Erin Hills gallery

June 14, 2017
Ripoffs

If you buy pieces of Wrigley Field ivy for $200 a pop, you're the biggest sucker ever

June 14, 2017
Here' Holly

U.S. Open 2017: Holly Sonders is back this week! Let's celebrate with our favorite photos

June 14, 2017
Sick Burns

Lonzo Ball roasts his obnoxious dad in funny Father's Day commercial

June 14, 2017
Weird Coincidences

U.S. Open 2017: These freaky Rory McIlroy-Jordan Spieth stats will blow your mind

June 14, 2017
Drinks With Dad

6 bottles to buy dad for Father's Day

June 14, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFlick: Left Wind: Grip Down
Golf InstructionPhil Mickelson: A Simple Plan For Chipping, Wedges,…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection