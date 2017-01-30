170130-marshawn-lynch.png
Tenuous Golf Connections2 hours ago

Why Marshawn Lynch probably didn't play golf during that hilarious video of him in Scotland

170130-marshawn-lynch.png

A video/Skittles ad featuring Marshawn Lynch is making the rounds on Monday. The premise is that the retired running back, who famously didn't get the ball from the 1-yard line in Super Bowl XLIX, visited Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston. Only Lynch didn't visit Houston, Tex., but rather, Houston, Scotland.

Yes, it's a stretch, but it's still funny.

Lynch talks to locals about the big game (while dispersing some of his favorite food), looks into buying a kilt, and even gives the bagpipes a try (That instrument is a LOT harder than it looks, by the way). Check it out:

However, one thing Lynch doesn't do while traversing the Scottish countryside on his bike is stop to play some golf. It's too bad, especially since there appears to be a lovely course located right behind the Houston Inn where he's staying. But then, we remembered this:

Probably best to play it safe.

