Why is this Euro player using a training aid as his putter?

For the 92nd ranked player in the world, Jaco van Zyl sure finds his way into the news. Last year he made waves by dropping out of two majors in order to prepare for the Olympics, as well as recording his 16th (!) career ace to win a BMW i8. The South African crossed our radar again this morning, this time for his peculiar putter selection at the Joburg Open.

Van Zyl's weapon of choice is the Cleveland Smart Square Stubby. A majority of golfers likely haven't seen that putter on the course, and with good reason: the Smart Square Stubby was designed as a training aid, one to help build a consistent stroke. The 14-time Sunshine Tour winner made the switch after the Qatar Masters, a tournament that he lost in a playoff after three-putting in sudden death.

Granted, you would think after such an episode one would seek more forgiveness, not less. However, the change appears to be working, as van Zyl was one under through 13 holes before play was suspended.

Nevertheless, we don't recommend you try this at home.

