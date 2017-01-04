Must Reads
Whistling Straits (Straits Course)

Haven, Wis. / 7,790, Par 72 / Points: 64.7018
2017-22-whistling-straits-straits-course-hole-8.jpg
Stephen Szurlej

22. Whistling Straits (Straits Course)

Pete Dye (1998)/Pete Dye (R. 2009, 2011)

Pete Dye transformed a dead flat abandoned army air base along a two-mile stretch of Lake Michigan into an imitation Ballybunion at Whistling Straits, peppering his rugged fairways and windswept greens with 1,012 (at last count) bunkers. There are no rakes at Whistling Straits, in keeping with the notion that this is a transplanted Irish links. It has too much rub-of-the-green for the comfort levels of many tour pros, two dozen of whom will tackle the Straits again in the 2020 Ryder Cup.

100 Greatest History: Ranked since 2001. Highest ranking: No. 16, 2013-14. Previous ranking: No. 22

David Cannon/Getty Images

Hole No. 1

Hole No. 2

Photo by Stephen Szulrej

Hole No. 3

Hole No. 4

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 6

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 8

Stephen Szurlej

Hole No. 18

MORE: Hole-by-hole course tour of Whistling Straits (Straits Course)

