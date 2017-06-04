Trending
You're Welcome

Which of your kid’s events are you allowed to skip? A checklist

By
2 hours ago
Children (4-9) wearing costumes and teacher waving on stage
Richard Lewisohn

Phil Mickelson’s stunning but entirely characteristic revelation that he’ll be skipping this month’s U.S. Open to attend his daughter’s graduation is only the latest testament to the golfer’s dedication to his family. It’s also representative of a culture in which parents feel increasingly obligated to be in attendance at every game, ceremony, and mid-afternoon school party.

Trust me, no one's guiltier of this than I am. I coach both my boys in multiple sports, and last week I caught an early train home so I could squint to see my son stand in the fifth row of a middle school chorus concert and sing three vaguely off-key renditions of Broadway show tunes. I compare this to my dad, who I know loves me, but who I’m pretty sure couldn't tell you where my elementary school was located.

And that leads to the question of whether we’re all going too far. If we can agree a high school graduation is a big deal, particularly when, in Mickelson’s case, his daughter is to be the commencement speaker, we can probably also agree some of our kids’ events are highly skippable. Which ones are those? Here’s a starting point.

  1. Any practice, pre-season scrimmage, or extended calisthenics session.

  2. Plus, you don’t need to be at every game. It’s a problem when you say things like, "That kid always does that," or, "We’re still not recognizing the blitz," or worse, "We need this to cover the spread."

FatCamera

  1. Any performance in which your child’s role is entirely indistinguishable from the 75 other kids on stage.

  2. Any graduation ceremony in which your child will still be reporting to the same physical location the following year. There’s no second grade “graduation.” There’s just a day when the teacher has to stop showing up

  3. Any school party in which parents are asked to bring treats, and you mistakenly think that means a six-pack of Heineken. (It happened ONE time and I’ve already apologized).

  4. Any school field trip that involves you riding on a school bus with three dozen screaming 9-year-olds (and still does not allow for Heinekens).

  5. Your child’s arraignment. (Unless it’s their first arraignment. Those are always special.)

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
You're Welcome

Which of your kid’s events are you allowed to skip? A checklist

2 hours ago
Bargains

PGA Tour pro buys golf shoes on eBay

June 3, 2017
The Beef Effect

Arby's is giving away free food this weekend to anyone who plays golf

June 2, 2017
Life Skills

When to unfollow all the people you hate on social media

June 2, 2017
Viral Videos

This girl's incredible card trick would be very useful on your next trip to Vegas

June 2, 2017
Fashion Tips

Attention golfers, this is why you should NOT wear white pants

June 2, 2017
Video Gamez

We need this 'Mario Kart' theme park attraction to open ASAP

June 2, 2017
PGA Tour

Email glitch tells AutoZone customers they've won free tickets to PGA Tour event

June 1, 2017
Cool kicks

Jason Day is rooting for the Cavaliers with these special-edition shoes

June 1, 2017
Other Football

The 2017 Champions League Final Explainer

June 1, 2017
Honest Answers

Dustin Johnson's reason for taking high school drama will crack you up

June 1, 2017
Fails

Watch Stephen A. Smith make wrong NBA Finals picks for past SIX years in hilarious compilation

June 1, 2017
Unmannerly Mascots

Mr. Met fired after giving fans the finger

June 1, 2017
College Golf

NCAA hero Brad Dalke’s mom does the mom thing by kinda, sorta embarrassing him on Twitter

June 1, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

Adidas’ new all-white Crossknit Boost is a perfect summer shoe

May 31, 2017
Viral Videos

Watch LeBron James and Kevin Durant face off. . . in flag football?

May 31, 2017
Golf Fails

Watch a man try to hit golf ball out of a lake, but lose his golf club instead

May 31, 2017
WAGs

The WAGs of the Champions League

May 31, 2017
Related
The LoopA beer-friendly ranking of Memorial Day games
The LoopThe NFL is lightening up on touchdown celebrations,…
The LoopWhen your kid likes a different team than you, do y…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection