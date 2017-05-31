Missing Links5 hours ago

When Tiger Woods was arrested, ‘he was lost in every literal and figurative way’

By
JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 25: Tiger Woods falls to the ground in pain after hitting his second shot on the 13th hole during the final round of The Barclays at Liberty National Golf Club on August 25, 2013 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Chris Condon

Back issues and ensuing surgeries have tormented Tiger Woods for years. Here he falls to the ground in pain after hitting a shot during the final round of The Barclays in 2013. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

Stories of interest you might have missed…

“No, the Tiger Woods you met in that Jupiter, Florida, police report is not the Tiger Woods presented to you by Tiger, his sponsors and his reps. That Woods was a new and improved human being since his extramarital sex scandal from hell, a better father and friend, with or without golf in his life.

“This Woods was found asleep in his damaged Mercedes in the dead of night, with his brake lights on, his right blinker flashing, his bumpers banged up, and his two driver-side tires flat. He could have accidentally killed himself. He could have accidentally killed a perfectly innocent motorist or pedestrian who happened to be on the wrong street at the wrong time.

“The good news? Woods had his seat belt fastened.

“The bad news? He was lost in every literal and figurative way.”

Ian O’Connor of ESPN examines Woods’ life in the aftermath of his Monday morning arrest.

Tiger's participation in Chicago south shore project in question

Woods’ participation in an ambitious golf course project on Chicago’s south shore might be jeopardized, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune notes in this story.

“Can organizers count on Woods to be the face of the project?” Greenstein writes.

“Can anyone count on Woods to do anything productive after his DUI arrest following what he called an ‘unexpected reaction to prescribed medications’?

“Mark Rolfing, the NBC analyst and DeKalb native who is spearheading the project, told the Tribune on Tuesday: ‘We can't roll out a Tiger Woods design without Tiger being a big part of it. He has to be engaged in it. We'll have to see whether he is willing and able to do that.’”

