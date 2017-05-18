Fandom

When are sports fans allowed to panic?

By
19 minutes ago
NLDS: Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs - Game 3
Chris McGrath

Chicago Cubs fans are a murderously emotional lot, and by that I mean all of us lined up every spring to be routinely punched in the face for 108 years before finally — FINALLY — enjoying what people in New England call “Yeah, so?” The last time we Cubs fans had to deal with a post-championship hangover, it was 1909 and hangovers basically hadn’t been invented yet, so you will excuse us if we look at Jake Arrieta’s puffening ERA, the pervasive lack of clutch run support and Kris Bryant’s three-day dysentery attack (probably) and think WHELP, SHOW’S OVER, LET’S CHUCK IT ALL AND READ UP ON WHOEVER THE BEARS’ QUARTERBACK WILL BE NEXT YEAR.

It’s probably too early to worry about the Cubs, what with “four months left in the season” or whatever, but, then again, NO IT’S NOT, WE ARE CUBS FANS, WE DON’T KNOW HOW TO DO THIS. Three years ago it was, “We might legitimately lose 105 games,” this year it’s mid-May, the Cubs are under .500, and my 85-year-old great-uncle in Miami is texting me, “It’s gonna take another 108 years.” This is what being routinely disappointed for more than a century does to you, by the way. I am endeavoring desperately to get my children into the New York Yankees, for safety.

Jamie Squire

But Cubs fans are hardly alone in being forced every year to decide when to get nervous/panic/abandon all last glimmering strings of hope, which brings up an interesting question: When is it appropriate to give up? What’s the right time to throw in the towel? When do you finally look at the StatCasts, sabermetrics, standings, annual payrolls and think, “I am a grown adult with a job, children, retirement account and semi-functional government, why am I electing to do this to myself?”

Plenty of good-hearted souls would argue that this should never happen, that giving up represents a moral failure, a bailing on your faith, the one-sided canceling of a team to which you have pledged your undying interest, or at least a couple dozen weekly Notifications on your phone. To these people I say, you are dumb, you dress poorly, you smell like blue cheese dressing and yes I am throwing these old ham sandwiches at you, why are you not ducking?

Justin Merriman

Giving up on a team is required behavior, a worthwhile decision (or at least internal debate) and an essential survival tactic; it’s literally the only reason very few of us Cubs fans didn’t try to drown ourselves in bathtubs through the years 2010-2014 (that, and bathtubs are smaller than you think). Blind faith is the danger, the naggy devil that compels you to keep investing your heart/$500 for weekend tickets to a team after the following thoughts have occurred to you:

  • “We seem to have lost our first 16 games.”
  • “Our ace pitcher sure seems to be out drinking an awful lot.”
  • “Is our quarterback wearing a MAGA hat?”
  • “We steamrolled through the season last year and basically locked up the NL Central in July, is there some reason we can’t put up runs against the Reds?”

Now, obviously, you don’t abandon your teams with, uh, abandon, and if the Super Bowl/NBA Finals/ presidential election/Oscars/1982 Stanford v. Cal game have taught us anything, it’s that some bizarro-world nonsense is more likely to happen now than at any previous time in human history, because no rules are real anymore and we live in screaming and endlessly churning chaos. So yeah, “Never give up” or whatever, blah blah blah, I guess that can also be a solid argument, particularly if you work in an industry that produces greeting cards or candles with “Live, Laugh, Love” on them.

Brett Carlsen

But those of us who are Chicago Cubs fans/Indians fans/live in Buffalo, we know that crawling sensation, that tentacled cloud that announces itself in our stomachs one day, first quietly, then growing and growing as the strikeouts pile up, as the GB column holds steady, as all those things you saw last year fail to materialize, when the steady drumbeat of disappointments turns into a gnawing panic turns into another year gone. We are probably a tick more attuned to this than more functional sports fans, what with our bottomless capacity for self-loathing, and I admit that the middle of May is probably a little too early for the kind of low-level panic that seems to clutch my throat every time my phone alerts me that Jon Lester has given up a couple more runs. As such, I humbly submit that it’s OK to fold on your baseball team when any of the following happen:

  • GM sweeps out the clubhouse and trades everyone for freshly scrubbed 19-year-olds.
  • One of your marquee starting pitchers injures himself in an ATV accident or what-the-hell-ever.
  • You’re a fan of the Padres. Not even sure that’s still a team TBH.
  • You’re starting to consider those four tickets you got for a Sunday series in September against the Cardinals might not have been a great investment, which reminds me, I have 4 in the upperdeck vs. the Cardinals on StubHub, make me an offer.
  • It becomes clear that the value you enjoy from being a fan is gradually, cruelly being eclipsed by disappointment, and when the reality of a season slipping away quietly asserts itself and won’t let go. That’s when it’s OK to quit, to sneak out the back of the stadium if you have to. Do it whenever it helps you sleep better at night. But not in May. May is too damn early.
  • Probably.
MORE FROM THE LOOP
Fandom

When are sports fans allowed to panic?

19 minutes ago
Who did it best?

The 19 best sports photobombs of all-time

2 hours ago
Trick Shots

If golf ever brings back the stymie, this guy will be prepared

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

This Skratch TV cut of reversed PGA Tour swings is hypnotizing

2 hours ago
Social Media Stars

Chelsea Lynn Pezzola talks about beating the boys, trying to make the LPGA, and being part of...

6 hours ago
Luddites

A guide to protecting yourself from nefarious (and probably North Korean) hackers

6 hours ago
Merchandise

If you're a big John Daly fan, you're going to love these T-shirts

7 hours ago
Viral Videos

College golfer has to strip down and jump into a lake after accidentally dropping golf ball

8 hours ago
Daredevils

Watch Lexi Thompson skydive onto a golf course for her Kingsmill Championship pro-am tee time

a day ago
Celebrity Breakups

Goodbye or good riddance to 'Mike & Mike'?

May 17, 2017
The King

Arnold Palmer commemorated again...for making a septuple-bogey 12

May 17, 2017
Not Your Dad's PGA Tour

PGA Tour releases emoji app because we could all use more emojis in our lives

May 17, 2017
Viral Video

Watch 5'8" PGA Tour pro throw down a nasty Spider-Man dunk

May 17, 2017
Golf Everywhere!

New stamps will look -- and FEEL -- like a golf ball

May 17, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

Phil Mickelson has been getting golf tips from. . . Tom Brady?

May 17, 2017
Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's Dallas-themed shoes for the Byron Nelson scream "Texas Forever"

May 16, 2017
SOCIAL MEDIA

The Week In Instagrams: 05-16-2017

May 16, 2017
Endorsements

Jordan Spieth becomes the latest athlete to grace the cover of the Wheaties box

May 16, 2017
Related
The Loop8 bougiest ballpark experiences in the MLB
The LoopYou won't believe how far Chicago Cubs rookie K…
The LoopChicago Cubs GM Theo Epstein once took out his frus…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection