What's your golf swing going to look like when you're 93? Probably not as good as this guy's

You know how people say you can play golf until you're 100? Well this guy is proving that statement true. According to Instagram user @MaxHuchins1 (hard-core reporting, I know), he played 18 holes with this 93-year-old WWII veteran. Playing the full 18 is impressive in itself, but check out his swing:

Loading View on Instagram

How many 93-year-olds do you know play golf and have the strength and flexibility to get the club to parallel? Actually, how many 93-year-olds do you know period?

