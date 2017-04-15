What's your golf swing going to look like when you're 93? Probably not as good as this guy's

170415-rickie-fowler-wags-th.png
By

You know how people say you can play golf until you're 100? Well this guy is proving that statement true. According to Instagram user @MaxHuchins1 (hard-core reporting, I know), he played 18 holes with this 93-year-old WWII veteran. Playing the full 18 is impressive in itself, but check out his swing:

Loading

View on Instagram

How many 93-year-olds do you know play golf and have the strength and flexibility to get the club to parallel? Actually, how many 93-year-olds do you know period?

