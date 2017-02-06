What's next for Bill Belichick after winning a fifth Super Bowl? A golf trip to Pebble Beach

The Donald made as much news for his expanding involvement in golf as he did anything in 2014. The 68-year-old purchased Ireland&#39;s Doonbeg G.C. and Scotland&#39;s Turnberry Resort, earned praise from tour pros for his renovated Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral in Florida and saw Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey get awarded the 2022 PGA Championship. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated contribution to public golf, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, is scheduled to open in spring 2015 and he has hired Tiger Woods to design a second Trump course in Dubai.
Life is good right now for Bill Belichick. The head coach of the New England Patriots won a record fifth Super Bowl on Sunday. And now, he gets to put down his playbook for a few days and pick up his golf clubs for a trip to Pebble Beach.

For a fourth time, Belichick will trade his drab sideline garb for drab golf clothes and play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. According to the EagleTribune.com, Belichick will partner with Ricky Barnes, whose father, Bruce, was a punter for the Patriots.

RELATED: 11 celebrities we're looking forward to watching at Pebble Beach

The two partnered at the 2012 tournament as well. It was there that Belichick proved he's capable of cracking a smile at a sporting event he didn't win:

Harry How

But even just a few hours removed from his latest coaching triumph, Belichick made news with this all-business quote at his Monday press conference:

"As great as today is, in all honesty, we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season."

OK then. Maybe Bill will bring his playbook at Pebble after all.

RELATED: 7 obscure golf facts about Tom Brady and Matt Ryan

