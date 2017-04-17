Whatever you do, do NOT watch this painful trick-shot fail (Or do so at your own risk)

rory erica thumbnail.jpg
We've seen so many trick shots in recent years that they've started to all run together. Even Wesley Bryan, one of the best trick-shot artists in the world, has moved on and is now winning PGA Tour events instead. Good choice.

RELATED: The best Wesley Bryan trick shots

And with such glut of these types of clips, sadly, it seems like trick shots that happen unintentionally or end up failing miserably -- and painfully -- are the ones that go viral these days. And there's not a more painful fail than taking a driver to the unmentionables.

Check out this video from our friends at Barstool Sports' Fore Play Podcast. Or don't. This looks like it hurt. A lot.

RELATED: This might be the best unintentional trick shot ever

