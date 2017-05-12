Golf Style

What to wear now: A lightweight chino

By
4 hours ago

No piece of golf clothing is more versatile than a lightweight chino. They work year-round and they're as appropriate for your local muni as they are the stuffiest private club. This season, chinos are more breathable and offer more technology than ever. For a modern, fashion-forward look, stick to slim-fit options. Here are 9 chinos that'll keep you cool on the course:

Bonobos Stretch Summer Weight Chino ($98): Lightweight AND stretchy? Yes, please. These come in 11 colors, so go nuts.

Polo Golf Classic-Fit Stretch Chino ($125): Its art-deco design will ensure you look fashionable, and its lightweight cotton blend will keep you cool.

Orlebar Brown Campbell Slim Fit Pants ($265): Subtle details in these slim-fit trousers will instantly up your fashion game.

H&M Skinny-Fit Chinos ($30): These low-budget pants come in seven colors.

Descente Technical Chino Pant White ($239): You won't find another chino that offers more technology.

G/FORE Straight Leg Stretch Trouser ($145): Perfect for those days when you'd rather not wear a belt.

KJUS Inmotion Chino ($179): They're designed for ultimate comfort and maximum durability.

Linksoul Performance Chino ($109): Here's a chino that feels like linen.

