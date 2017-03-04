WGC: Thomas ace gives him lead

Justin Thomas had a hole-in-one from 232 yards with a 6-iron on the 13th hole en route to taking the 54-hole lead in the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Saturday.

Thomas, in pursuit of his fourth victory in nine starts this season, shot a five-under par 66, the five-under coming on a back-nine of 31. He leads Dustin Johnson by one and Phil Mickelson by two.

Johnson, in his first start since winning the Genesis Open and taking over No. 1 in the World Ranking, had a second straight five-under par 66.

Mickelson, who has not won since the 2013 British Open, had was at his Houdini-like best in his round of four-under par 67. He hit only four of 14 fairways and several of his misses were in trees or bushes, yet he made only three bogeys against six birdies, including three in a row at the 15th through 17th holes. He holed three shots from off the green.

Second-round leader Rory McIlroy had a one-under 70 and trails by two.

Jordan Spieth had the best round of the tournament, an eight-under par 63 that put him on the bring of contention with one round to play.

