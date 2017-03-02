Must Reads
Fútbol Broadcasters Announcing Golf Is The Best Thing You'll Watch Today

Golf Digest Podcast: New Rules Of Golf

Watch Man Sink 395-Foot Putt

WGC: Mickelson among six tied

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 02: Phil Mickelson of the United States pwalks off the tee box on the eighth hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Justin Heiman
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 02: Phil Mickelson of the United States pwalks off the tee box on the eighth hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson birdied the 18th hole at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday to close out a four-under par 67 and take a share of the first round lead in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Mickelson, seeking his first victory since the 2013 British Open, had six birdies and two bogeys and joined Lee Westwood, Ross Fisher, Jon Rahm, Jimmy Walker and Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard.

Westwood, who hasn’t won a tournament since the Maybank Malaysian Open in April of 2014, had a two-stroke lead until bogeys at the final two holes.

Rory McIlroy, making his first start a rib injury sidelined him in mid-January, shot a three-under par 68 and is tied for sixth.

Dustin Johnson, now No. 1 in the World Ranking, opened with a one-under 70 and is teid for 19th, while Jordan Spieth had an even-par 71 and is tied for 30th.

One Direction's Niall Horan Makes Chip Shots into a Pool for Charity

