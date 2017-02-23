We're marveling at the smooth, rhythmic swing of Fred Couples after watching this 40-second video

Everybody needs a little Fred Couples swing video in their lives.

The free-swinging Hall of Famer has one of the smoothest moves in the modern game, and that game produced yet another win -- his 12th PGA Tour Champions victory -- at the Chubb Classic at TwinEagles Club.

The tour put together this great 40-second video of every full swing the 57-year-old made in his final round. It's great to see the 1992 Masters champ healthy and pain-free -- as injuries plagued him all of 2016 -- and forced him out of playing at Augusta National.

Enjoy the sweet swings of Freddie.

