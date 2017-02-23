PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: J.T. Poston reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole green during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour rookie gets mistaken for a parking valet, learns a valuable lesson

16 minutes ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Wesley Bryan balances a ball on the end of his club during a practice round prior to The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort &amp; Spa - Champions Course on February 21, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
How Wesley Bryan went from trick shot curiosity to rising PGA Tour star

33 minutes ago
Get fired up for the Masters with ESPN's new series of commercials

an hour ago
PGA Tour Champions

We're marveling at the smooth, rhythmic swing of Fred Couples after watching this 40-second video

Everybody needs a little Fred Couples swing video in their lives.

The free-swinging Hall of Famer has one of the smoothest moves in the modern game, and that game produced yet another win -- his 12th PGA Tour Champions victory -- at the Chubb Classic at TwinEagles Club.

The tour put together this great 40-second video of every full swing the 57-year-old made in his final round. It's great to see the 1992 Masters champ healthy and pain-free -- as injuries plagued him all of 2016 -- and forced him out of playing at Augusta National.

Enjoy the sweet swings of Freddie.

