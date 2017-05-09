Editor's Note

Welcome to The Loop, an irresistible cocktail of golf, sports and more

By
44 minutes ago
The Loop operates by the premise that golfers are connected by more than the game they play.
The Loop operates by the premise that golfers are connected by more than the game they play.

To best understand The Loop, perhaps we should start with what it is not. We love golf at The Loop, but we do not take the game or ourselves too seriously. We will not quote Bobby Jones. We will not ask you to tuck in your shirt. We will not talk about moment of inertia, mostly because we’re not sure what moment of inertia means.

The other guiding principle at The Loop is, we don’t expect golfers to live in a golf bubble. We know our common ground extends beyond the boundaries of the course, and that golf is just one part of a frenetic modern lifestyle. At The Loop, the game is a hub, but the spokes extend in disparate and unpredictable directions.

Related: Follow The Loop on Facebook and Twitter

And so The Loop seeks to not only reflect the most intriguing conversations in golf, but the other conversations people who play golf have on a daily basis. That could mean Dustin Johnson versus Jordan Spieth, but it could also be LeBron James versus Steph Curry or what the hell happened on "Game of Thrones" last night. There will be debate. There will be entertainment. There will be all the fun parts of the Internet and none of the political screeds or cat videos—served to you from not only our website, but Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and eventually some new social platform that hasn’t even been invented yet.

Though it feels like a fairly radical departure, we’ve actually done this sort of thing before. For years, Golf Digest has covered “golf lifestyle,” which at one point meant hand-rolled cigars and profiles of CEOs who frequented locker rooms with deep mahogany walls and leather chairs. Now The Loop is meant for all of us—those of us who change our shoes in the parking lot, who wolf down a beer and a granola bar at the turn, and who spend 18 holes running through a dialogue of sports, movies, and underrated hangover cures.

Thanks to ventures like Topgolf, our definition of what constitutes a golfer has changed.

What’s more, The Loop is also meant for the growing number people who (so far, at least) only experience golf on the fringes. A recent report by the National Golf Foundation shows an encouraging spike in beginning golfers, and an increasing number of people who are participating in golf who don’t actually set foot on a golf course. These are people who test their swings at ranges or on simulators, or souped-up nightlife experiences like Topgolf. Even those who graduate to the course balance their new passion for the game with dozens of other interests.

We want The Loop to be for those people as much as the people who play 36 most weekends. Ours is not an exclusive club, so come in and stay awhile. You can put your feet up on the furniture. You can drink straight out of the can. As long you’re having a good time, so are we.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Summer Movies

2017 Summer Blockbuster Preview: The venn diagram edition

14 minutes ago
Awkwardness

A history of politicians getting sports totally right

14 minutes ago
Drivers

5 crazy muscle cars for your midlife crisis

44 minutes ago
Editor's Note

Welcome to The Loop, an irresistible cocktail of golf, sports and more

44 minutes ago
Safety first, golfers

Look how close this lightning bolt came to hitting Chambers Bay

an hour ago
Drinks

10 great scotches that cost less than your tee time

an hour ago
Must-See TV

The John Daly 30 for 30 documentary is even better than we thought it would be

an hour ago
Lone Warrior

The ballad of Russell Westbrook: The best one-man teams in NBA history

2 hours ago
The Loop

8 bougiest ballpark experiences in the MLB

2 hours ago
Sports

The 10 most batsh*t sports brawls of all time

3 hours ago
Sports

15 most bizarre minor-league baseball mascots in America

3 hours ago
Kentucky Derby

6 Kentucky Derby cocktails to bet on

4 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Lonzo Ball is the Worst Sports Person of the Week

12 hours ago
Grow The Game

Sharmila Nicollet edges Blair O'Neal in fan vote for LPGA spot, India rejoices

20 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

J.R. Smith says he's watching Golf Channel instead of the NBA Playoffs

a day ago
Gambling

Players Championship odds: Here's a list of fun prop bets revolving around TPC 17th hole

a day ago
Respect

Donald Trump tweets his congratulations to John Daly for first PGA Tour Champions title

a day ago
John Daly

Watch John Daly get drenched in booze after winning 1st PGA Tour Champions title

May 7, 2017
Related
The LoopIntroducing The Loop, the new blog at the heart of …
The LoopIntroducing The Loop, the new blog at the heart of …
The LoopJordan Spieth's caddie was surprised to learn h…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection