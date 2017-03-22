We'd sign up for legendary golf professional Jackie Burke Jr.'s swing at age 94

Those within the game know that Jackie Burke Jr. is one of the greatest characters we have in golf. The 1956 Masters and PGA champion from Texas shoots it straight. He once told Billy Ray Brown during a practice session: “Son, I want you to feel pain when you miss a putt.”

Even at age 94, you can still find Burke on most days at Houston's Champions Golf Club, a club he helped found back in the day, and where he has taught out of for decades.

And as you can see, Burke still appears to be in good shape -- hitting the range for a couple swings with Steve Elkington's son, Sam, on Wednesday. Safe to say, we'd all swing up for this move at 94.

God bless, Jackie. Keep doing your thing and inspiring us.

RELATED: My Shot: Jackie Burke Jr.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS