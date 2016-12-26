We really thought we had seen it all until we saw this flying trick shot

Let's preface all of this by saying that we can't verify for sure if this is real, because well, look at it.

Then again, the guy who produced it, Ryan Rustand, has pretty solid trick shot credentials (he's the guy hitting the shot, not the flying guy). Rustand is a golf coach who lives in Maryland, and he's the talent behind a handful of other incredible videos. Like this one:

And this one:

Still, they're all pretty modest compared to this latest creation. Let's look at it one more time.

It goes without saying, don't try it at home.

