Watch Zach Johnson bank his bunker shot off opponent's ball

6 hours ago
Rory McIlroy reunites with police car that raced him to the 2012 Ryder Cup

8 hours ago
Watch Rickie Fowler nearly hole out from a water hazard

9 hours ago
Watch Zach Johnson bank his bunker shot off opponent's ball

Contrary to popular belief, the bank is open on Sunday.

Zach Johnson is on the lower end of the Arnold Palmer Invitational scoreboard, but the two-time major winner provided one of the highlights of the tournament. During Sunday's round at Bay Hill, Johnson found the sand on No. 17. His birdie attempt from the bunker came out hot, but managed to find the bottom of the cup thanks to a well-timed ricochet off Byeong Hun An's ball.

Didn't hear Johnson call it, which would cost him on the playground.

