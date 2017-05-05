170505-wesley-bryan2-th.png
Highlights

Watch Wesley Bryan make one of the wildest birdies you'll ever see

6 hours ago
The Front Gate During The 1989 Masters Tournament (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)
Internships

Augusta National Golf Club on your resume? Here's one way to do it

7 hours ago
170505-gator-fight-th.png
Wildlife

Golf course gator fight leads to one of the funniest conversations of the year

8 hours ago
Highlights6 hours ago

Watch Wesley Bryan make one of the wildest birdies you'll ever see

By

It wasn't a memorable week for Wesley Bryan at the Wells Fargo Championship. But despite missing the cut on Friday, the PGA Tour rookie still managed to make one of the wildest birdies you'll ever see.

The adventure started on Eagle Point Golf Club's par-5 sixth hole with a tee shot way right. Then there was a driver off the deck hardpan way left and finally a punch shot from the pine straw that led to a short birdie putt. We're going to assume his time as a trick-shot artist didn't hurt him pulling this off.

RELATED: Wesley Bryan wins, makes Jim Nantz cringe in the booth

Anyway, here's how it looked on PGA Tour Shot Tracker:

And here's how it looked on camera:

Loading

View on Instagram

The comments are fantastic as well. Yes, there's the hyperbolic "The greatest hole played in the history of the game" call, but Bryan can be overheard saying a few good lines as well.

There's the "Oh, boy!" after his second shot. And then, after making the birdie, someone in his group says, "We haven't seen you." To which Wes replies, "Yep. Glad to be back."

The Wesley Bryan Show will be back in action at next week's Players. As he proved on Friday, even on an off day, it's entertaining.

PODCAST: Wesley Bryan on his favorite chain restaurants & his biggest Masters concern

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection

    Related
    The LoopWatch Wesley Bryan make birdie from a cart path at …
    The LoopRead the letter Arnold Palmer sent to Wesley Bryan …
    The LoopWesley Bryan's newest trophy gets broken during…