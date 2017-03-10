Watch Wesley Bryan make birdie from a cart path at the Valspar Championship

The “Wesley Bryan used to be a trick-shot artist” line has been beaten into the ground during the PGA Tour rookie’s recent surge. That being said, his creative roots certainly didn’t hurt in creating Thursday’s best highlight from the Valspar Championship.

On the 10th hole, Bryan’s tee shot wound up on a cart path. But rather than take the free drop he was entitled to, Bryan played the shot off the pavement. And did he ever play it perfectly. Check it out:

And way to cap it off by rolling in the birdie putt.

Bryan shot an opening 68 at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course. He may need a new iron when he tees it up on Friday, but at least it was well worth it.

UPDATE: Check that, it was a wedge, and it looks like Bryan still has it in the bag.

Something tells me my wedge wouldn't look that good if I tried the same shot.

