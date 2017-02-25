Watch Wesley Bryan bend this punch shot out of the trees -- like a true trick-shot artist

As a 36-hole co-leader at PGA National, Wesley Bryan is in position to make his name known on the PGA Tour. Golf fans have gotten to know the tour rookie and his younger brother, George, as the trick-shot artists under the moniker Bryan Brothers.

At Q-School in 2015, Bryan was playing for a spot on the Web.com Tour on the same course. Now following rounds of 64 and 67, Bryan is tied with Ryan Palmer for the lead.

One of the highlights of the 26-year-old's stellar second round showcased Bryan's background as a bender of the golf ball. David Feherty and Notah Begay III questioned Bryan's strategy of trying this punch-shot from behind a pack of trees, over water to a protected green on the eighth hole -- all while being within one shot of the lead.

Wes would hear none of that.

That might be a good indicator of how confident Bryan is right now.

Leading on the weekend on the PGA Tour will be the ultimate test, but if this shot is any evidence, Wes brings some quality ball-striking to the leader board.

