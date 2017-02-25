PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Wesley Bryan of the United States reacts during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
PGA Tour highlights

Watch Wesley Bryan bend this punch shot out of the trees -- like a true trick-shot artist

3 hours ago
170224-shawn-stefani.png
Viral Videos

Today in PG-13 PGA Tour clips, Shawn Stefani strips down to his skivvies at the Honda Classic

4 hours ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 23: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States putts on the 18th green during the first round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 23, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Golf World

Bryson DeChambeau ditches side-saddle putting, points blame at the USGA

5 hours ago
PGA Tour highlights3 hours ago

Watch Wesley Bryan bend this punch shot out of the trees -- like a true trick-shot artist

By

As a 36-hole co-leader at PGA National, Wesley Bryan is in position to make his name known on the PGA Tour. Golf fans have gotten to know the tour rookie and his younger brother, George, as the trick-shot artists under the moniker Bryan Brothers.

At Q-School in 2015, Bryan was playing for a spot on the Web.com Tour on the same course. Now following rounds of 64 and 67, Bryan is tied with Ryan Palmer for the lead.

One of the highlights of the 26-year-old's stellar second round showcased Bryan's background as a bender of the golf ball. David Feherty and Notah Begay III questioned Bryan's strategy of trying this punch-shot from behind a pack of trees, over water to a protected green on the eighth hole -- all while being within one shot of the lead.

Wes would hear none of that.

That might be a good indicator of how confident Bryan is right now.

RELATED: How Wesley Bryan went from trick-shot curiosity to rising PGA Tour star

Leading on the weekend on the PGA Tour will be the ultimate test, but if this shot is any evidence, Wes brings some quality ball-striking to the leader board.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTrick-shot star Wesley Bryan earns battlefield prom…
    The LoopCody Gribble grabs early lead by doing something no…
    The LoopWesley Bryan's newest trophy gets broken during…