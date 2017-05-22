Web.com Tour

Watch Web.com Tour winner Stephan Jaeger sarcastically wave to the crowd after a bad shot

You probably know Stephan Jaeger as pro golf's "Mr. 58." Oh, right, you know Jim Furyk by that name because he shot the same score a week after Jaeger did it in a Web.com Tour event last year. What a copycat.

Anyway, you should still get to know Jaeger, because after picking up a second Web.com Tour title this past weekend at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, he appears headed to the PGA Tour next year (Despite that 58 and victory last year, he missed out on his PGA Tour card by three spots). He's also extremely entertaining to follow -- both on and off the course.

On Friday, Jaeger shared this clip of his duffing a chip shot. It was a rare miscue during a weather-shortened week in which he fired scores of 64-66-65, but he turned the lowlight into a highlight with his reaction. Instead of showing anger or frustration, Jaeger calmly tapped down his divot and then sarcastically waved to the crowd. Then after putting his club back into his bag (OK, so he showed a little anger there), Jaeger took his putter from his caddie and gave another couple waves for good measure. Watch:

A week before, Jaeger hit a shot off the floor of a beach house and into the ocean:

Looks like he clipped that shot a bit more cleanly. Told you this dude is a fun follow.

In any event, we recommend all golfers try Jaeger's move from this past week. And to be clear, we're talking about going with his sarcastic wave after a poor shot instead of pouting and shouting obscenities -- and not potentially destroying your house.

RELATED: Watch Sergio Garcia hit one of the worst shots you'll ever see

