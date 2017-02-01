Watch toddler lose his mind after Jon Rahm sinks his winning eagle putt

Jon Rahm was excited, rightfully so, when he drilled a 60-foot eagle putt at Torrey Pines on Sunday, a stroke that sealed the fledgling star's first PGA Tour victory:

But, amazingly, there was one person more jacked than Rahm. And it just so happened to be a toddler.

We probably should have warned you to turn down your volume before watching the clip. Then again, who are we to rein in a child's joy?

Luckily for this little guy, he'll likely have plenty of chances to cheer on Rahm in the upcoming years.

