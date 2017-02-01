jon-rahm-farmers-insurance-open-2017-hugging-trophy
The integrity of Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods flies commercial, and Jack Nicklaus' high praise

Watch toddler lose his mind after Jon Rahm sinks his winning eagle putt

Jon Rahm, post victory at Torrey Pines: 'I have never felt so tired ever in my life'

Jon Rahm was excited, rightfully so, when he drilled a 60-foot eagle putt at Torrey Pines on Sunday, a stroke that sealed the fledgling star's first PGA Tour victory:

But, amazingly, there was one person more jacked than Rahm. And it just so happened to be a toddler.

We probably should have warned you to turn down your volume before watching the clip. Then again, who are we to rein in a child's joy?

Luckily for this little guy, he'll likely have plenty of chances to cheer on Rahm in the upcoming years.

