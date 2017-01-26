Watch Tiger Woods save par with a vintage flop shot

Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour got off to an inauspicious start with a bogey on the first hole. A brilliant bunker shot on the second, though, earned him his first par in his latest comeback. And three holes later, a vintage flop shot saved him again.

In short, Woods' short game looks to be in mid-season -- and mid-career -- form already.

Woods hit a good drive on the par-4 fifth at Torrey Pines' South Course, but put himself in a tough spot with a bad approach shot. With little green to work with, Woods had no option but to try a flop from the thick rough and he pulled it off beautifully. Check it out:

Through five holes, Woods is at one over par. Follow his first round round here.

