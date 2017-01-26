170126-phil-mickelson-th.png
Phil Being Phil

Here's Phil Mickelson making the most Phil Mickelson birdie ever

3 hours ago
AKRON, OH - JULY 03: PGA TOUR Deputy Commissioner Jay Monahan speaks during the final round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on July 3, 2016 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
News & Tours

PGA Tour commissioner on barrage of sub-60 scores: "Those are super human feats"

4 hours ago
170126-tiger-woods-flop-shot-th.png
Tiger Woods

Watch Tiger Woods save par with a vintage flop shot

4 hours ago
Tiger Woods4 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods save par with a vintage flop shot

Tiger Woods' return to the PGA Tour got off to an inauspicious start with a bogey on the first hole. A brilliant bunker shot on the second, though, earned him his first par in his latest comeback. And three holes later, a vintage flop shot saved him again.

In short, Woods' short game looks to be in mid-season -- and mid-career -- form already.

Woods hit a good drive on the par-4 fifth at Torrey Pines' South Course, but put himself in a tough spot with a bad approach shot. With little green to work with, Woods had no option but to try a flop from the thick rough and he pulled it off beautifully. Check it out:

Through five holes, Woods is at one over par. Follow his first round round here.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopTiger Woods Watch: Live updates from Day 1 at the F…
    The LoopWatch Tiger Woods make birdie on his opening hole i…
    The LoopTiger Woods Watch: Live updates from Day 2 at the H…