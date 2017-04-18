Watch Tiger Woods hit his first public golf shots in more than two months

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods announced a new golf course design at Big Cedar Lodge. Called "Payne's Valley" in honor of the late Payne Stewart, the course features a 19th hole to help settle ties/bets. But on this day, it settled a question: Is Tiger Woods healthy enough to swing a golf club?

The answer is yes, although it wasn't exactly a vintage performance. Woods took two swings on the 100-yard par 3. Check it out:

It's tough to tell where the shots wound up, but according to people on site, the first one, well, it wasn't good:

No, they're not. But hey, it's better than when he dumped three balls into the water at the 2016 Quicken Loans National media day.

Generally, Woods seemed in good spirits during the ceremony which was Periscoped by the PGA Tour Champions. Woods also took some Twitter shots for the cargo pants he was wearing, but he cracked a joke about his jeans in an old photo:

Woods last played at the Dubai Desert Classic, shooting an opening 77 before withdrawing before the second round on Feb. 3 with back spasms. The 14-time major champ missed the Masters for the third time in four years and hasn't indicated when he'll return. But friend Notah Begay recently said he expects Woods to be back in May ahead of the U.S. Open.

There are no 100-yard par 3s at Erin Hills -- but maybe that's a good thing.

