Watch this vertigo-inducing video of Alex Honnold climbing El Capitan without ropes

When news broke yesterday that freeclimb extraordinaire/legendary madman Alex Honnold had scaled El Capitan's sheer 3,000-foot face with nothing more than his limbs and a lot of chock, the internet stopped to gawk. Today, as the first clips of National Geographic's upcoming documentary on the feat began to make their rounds, it went running for its sick bag. Needless to say, if you're afraid of heights, turn around now and never look back:

What you're witnessing here—besides a man, quite literally, on the edge—is what most in the climbing world have long viewed as the end; the last possible, logical leap their sport could take. This is the most infamous face in the Western Hemisphere, climbed in less than four hours with no safety equipment. If Yosemite rangers had seen this, they would have arrested Alex Honnold. If Honnold was anything less than perfect, he would have died. If Honnold died, the only thing the National Geographic camera crew could have done was keep the cameras rolling.

But don't take our word for it. Just press play on this snippet from the aforementioned documentary—set to premiere this fall—and hold on for dear life.

