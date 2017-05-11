Players Championship2 hours ago

Watch this unbelievably bad break from Day 1 at the Players Championship

By

From Pete Dye's design to its condition and set-up, TPC Sawgrass has been criticized for its unfairness. But while what happened to D.A. Points on Thursday is cruel and unusual, for once it wasn't the course's fault.

At the par-3 13th, the three-time tour winner went pin-seeking, a terminology that usually carries positive connotation. As you'll see in the video below, taking that phrase figuratively can have its pitfalls:

Sadly, Points failed to convert the putt, which has to serve as one of the most disappointing pars of the season.

Credit to Points for forging ahead. If it was us, we might have called it a day.

