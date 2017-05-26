Watch this golfer get REALLY creative to hit a shot from a tough spot

A golfer is probably not the first thing you think of when you hear the phrase "tree hugger." But maybe you will after seeing this funny clip.

Faced with a tough lie and stance, one man decided to get creative by wrapping his arms around a tree to hit his next golf shot. It looked uncomfortable, but by golly, did he pull it off. Watch:

To whomever you are, thanks for the lesson in resourcefulness. But now a free tip from us: If you're a righty, you're supposed to wear a glove on your left hand. Happy scrambling this weekend, everyone.

