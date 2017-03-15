Watch the PGA Tour honor Arnold Palmer with a driving range salute at Bay Hill

On Wednesday at Bay Hill, the PGA Tour and Arnold Palmer Invitational field held a ceremony for the event's namesake. Led by Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders, several of the game's dignitaries shared their memories of the seven-time major winner in the press center before heading to the driving range. Blanketed with the national anthem and a video on Palmer's life, a row of players stepped up to offer a tee-shot salute to the King:

That Palmer's bag stood nearby added a final poignant touch to the tribute:

In a week filled with numerous homages and praises to golf royalty, it's a gesture that won't be forgotten.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS