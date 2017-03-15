CARMEL, IN - SEPTEMBER 09: (L-R) Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland congratulate each other on their birdie putts on the 15th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Crooked Stick Golf Club on September 9, 2016 in Carmel, Indiana. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth to appear on Golf Channel's WGC-Dell Match Play bracket special

25 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 15: A large group of players hit a ceremonial tee shot during opening ceremonies on the range prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 15, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Arnold Palmer

Watch the PGA Tour honor Arnold Palmer with a driving range salute at Bay Hill

27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 20: (L-R) Arnold Palmer, Jason Day of Australia, Dash Day, Ellie Day and Lucy Day sit for a photo following Day&#39;s one stroke victory on the 18th hole green during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 20, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cy Cyr/PGA TOUR)
Fantasy Golf

Fantasy Golf: Will Jason Day repeat at Bay Hill?

an hour ago
Arnold Palmer27 minutes ago

Watch the PGA Tour honor Arnold Palmer with a driving range salute at Bay Hill

By
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 15: A large group of players hit a ceremonial tee shot during opening ceremonies on the range prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 15, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Chris Condon
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 15: A large group of players hit a ceremonial tee shot during opening ceremonies on the range prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 15, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)

On Wednesday at Bay Hill, the PGA Tour and Arnold Palmer Invitational field held a ceremony for the event's namesake. Led by Palmer's grandson Sam Saunders, several of the game's dignitaries shared their memories of the seven-time major winner in the press center before heading to the driving range. Blanketed with the national anthem and a video on Palmer's life, a row of players stepped up to offer a tee-shot salute to the King:

That Palmer's bag stood nearby added a final poignant touch to the tribute:

In a week filled with numerous homages and praises to golf royalty, it's a gesture that won't be forgotten.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopArnold Palmer's handwritten Masters yardage boo…
    The LoopTry not to tear up at this Arnold Palmer-themed com…
    The LoopArnold Palmer's shoes from 1958 Masters sell fo…