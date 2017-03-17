Watch Smylie Kaufman freak out when he realizes how close he came to a gator

On Thursday, Cody Gribble shocked golf fans everywhere by going out of his way to make contact with a gator at Bay Hill. On Friday, Smylie Kaufman couldn't have moved any quicker to get away from one of the scaly reptiles.

Watch Smylie strolling to the green before realizing he was about to cross paths with a sunbathing gator. His frightened reaction -- and then the one from his caddie moments later -- is classic:

Just a guess, but Gribble and other tour pros are probably going to have a little fun with this.

It's not the first time we've seen Smylie get a little jumpy. In a practice round at last year's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Kaufman fell for the old fake-snake-in-the-golf-bag trick:

Sadly, Smylie wasn't able to settle his nerves enough to make the cut. On the bright side, though, the PGA Tour's Florida Swing has come to a close.

