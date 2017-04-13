Watch Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary beg Masters amateur star Stewart Hagestad to turn pro

Quit your day job. That's essentially what Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary told Stewart Hagestad on CNBC's Halftime Report on Wednesday. Or rather, the man dubbed "Mr. Wonderful" on ABC's hit show pleaded with the reigning Mid-Amateur champ.

Despite finishing as the low amateur at the Masters (T-36), Hagestad has no plans of turning pro. Instead, the 25-year-old will return to being a financial analyst for Oaktree Residential & Management.

"Thank goodness we've met, I want you to take a different direction," O'Leary begins. "On behalf of the millions of us that are really horrible golfers, you have an incredible opportunity."

"Please, I beg you, pursue the dream," O'Leary added. "Don't go be another MBA, are you kidding?!"

Check out the full exchange below. O'Leary comes in at about the 3:00 mark:

Not missing a beat, Hagestad turned the ambush into a Shark Tank-like pitch to work for O'Leary. This guy is smooth. But Kevin does have a point. . .

