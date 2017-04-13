170413-oleary-hagestad-th.jpg
Wannabe Golf Analysts

Watch Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary beg Masters amateur star Stewart Hagestad to turn pro

35 minutes ago
170413-justin-rose-th.png
Tour Life

Here's Justin Rose crushing a drive off a floating dock in a tropical paradise

an hour ago
ERIN, WI - JULY 01: General view of the front entrance to the Irish Pub at Erin Hills Golf Course on July 1, 2016 in Erin, Wisconsin. The course is set to host the 2017 US Open. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
U.S. Open

2017 U.S. Open to air 45 hours of live coverage from Erin Hills

an hour ago
Wannabe Golf Analysts35 minutes ago

Watch Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary beg Masters amateur star Stewart Hagestad to turn pro

By
170413-oleary-hagestad.png

Quit your day job. That's essentially what Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary told Stewart Hagestad on CNBC's Halftime Report on Wednesday. Or rather, the man dubbed "Mr. Wonderful" on ABC's hit show pleaded with the reigning Mid-Amateur champ.

Despite finishing as the low amateur at the Masters (T-36), Hagestad has no plans of turning pro. Instead, the 25-year-old will return to being a financial analyst for Oaktree Residential & Management.

"Thank goodness we've met, I want you to take a different direction," O'Leary begins. "On behalf of the millions of us that are really horrible golfers, you have an incredible opportunity."

"Please, I beg you, pursue the dream," O'Leary added. "Don't go be another MBA, are you kidding?!"

Check out the full exchange below. O'Leary comes in at about the 3:00 mark:

Not missing a beat, Hagestad turned the ambush into a Shark Tank-like pitch to work for O'Leary. This guy is smooth. But Kevin does have a point. . .

RELATED: Tim Rosaforte on Stewart Hagestad's wild ride at the 2017 Masters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopKronos Golf uses CNC technology and tears to land d…
    The LoopWatch The Caddy Girls get turned down on ABC's …
    The LoopHow does Sergio Garcia's Masters rally stack up…