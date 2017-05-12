Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

By
an hour ago
170511-sergio-juniors.png

Following an opening round ace on No. 17 at the Players, Sergio Garcia had his press conference cut short. It's not that he was tired of talking about a hole-in-one (Who gets tired of talking about a hole-in-one?), but it was simply impossible to concentrate with a nearby group of young golf fans chanting "SERGIO! SERGIO!"

Garcia went over and signed autographs, creating some lifetime fans. Or should we say, some more lifetime fans. Always a popular player, Garcia's fanbase grew exponentially with his win at the Masters, and last week he did something really cool, surprising a group of young golfers by showing up to his junior golf tournament.

The golfers were told Garcia wasn't coming and asked to send him a video thank you message, which included them reenacting his celebration after sinking the winning putt at Augusta National. But as they finished up (Nice job with the Masters green shirts, by the way), Sergio stepped out and showed them how it's really done. Check out this video, courtesy of the AJGA and TaylorMade:

RELATED: Sergio Garcia makes ace, sends booze to media center

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Real Estate

Trophy Homes: Living Large In Lake Tahoe, Chicago And The Hamptons

34 minutes ago
Grow The Game

Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

an hour ago
Players Championship

Brooks Koepka has a sense of humor about his splash at Sawgrass' 17th hole

an hour ago
Celebrity Golf Fans

Former boy band "rivals" Nick Lachey and Joey Fatone hang together at the Players

2 hours ago
Walking the Walk

How to watch a tour event, by the PGA champ's wife

2 hours ago
You Snooze, You Win

Testing three sleep-enhancing gadgets

13 hours ago
The Pour

A sweet alternative to the usual post-round brew

17 hours ago
The Loop

Undercover Tour Pro: What The Locker Room Is Saying About The Rules Changes

18 hours ago
Survey Says!

Here's the memo that throws Steve Harvey onto the list of terrible bosses

19 hours ago
Golf Addicts

Niall Horan calls himself ‘a bit of an anorak’ when it comes to golf

19 hours ago
Caddie Highlights

Caddie solves mystery of TPC's 17th, throws ball instead

20 hours ago
The Players

If you volunteer at the Players, you just might get to pick Phil Mickelson up from the airport

20 hours ago
The Loop

Decisions: What Kind Of Golf Hat Should You Wear?

a day ago
Weird Golf News

Video of golf club theft goes viral, leads to arrest of couple wanted in THREE states

May 11, 2017
How Bad Are You?

Golf's Bad Behavior Matrix

May 10, 2017
Wannabe Legends

I made a hole-in-one on No. 17 at the Players with Brooks Koepka watching (Sort of)

May 10, 2017
Highlight-Reel Club Throws

Watch Henrik Stenson's caddie throw his club into the water before The Players...

May 10, 2017
You're Welcome

9 sports movies you can get away with watching on date night

May 10, 2017
Related
The LoopA Canadian golf boom, kids interrupting things, and…
The LoopWatch Sergio Garcia destroy a bunch of drones carry…
The LoopThis video of Tiger Woods signing Sergio Garcia'…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection