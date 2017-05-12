Watch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golfers reenacting his Masters celebration

Following an opening round ace on No. 17 at the Players, Sergio Garcia had his press conference cut short. It's not that he was tired of talking about a hole-in-one (Who gets tired of talking about a hole-in-one?), but it was simply impossible to concentrate with a nearby group of young golf fans chanting "SERGIO! SERGIO!"

Garcia went over and signed autographs, creating some lifetime fans. Or should we say, some more lifetime fans. Always a popular player, Garcia's fanbase grew exponentially with his win at the Masters, and last week he did something really cool, surprising a group of young golfers by showing up to his junior golf tournament.

The golfers were told Garcia wasn't coming and asked to send him a video thank you message, which included them reenacting his celebration after sinking the winning putt at Augusta National. But as they finished up (Nice job with the Masters green shirts, by the way), Sergio stepped out and showed them how it's really done. Check out this video, courtesy of the AJGA and TaylorMade:

