The "wax figures coming to life" prank has been done numerous times. Just because it's a time-worn trick doesn't mean it fails to dazzle, however. At least, that was the case when Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott and Ernie Els -- in Singapore for this week's Asian Tour event -- scared the hell out of visitor at Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

Though all three do a stellar job, extra props to Els, who flaunts an effortless posture change during the prank. No wonder they call him the "Big Easy."

