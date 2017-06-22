Trending
Acts of Kindness

Watch Rory McIlroy prove once again he's a good guy by making a fan's day at the Travelers Championship

By
an hour ago

This is the kind of story that will put a smile on anyone's face. Rory McIlroy took a couple minutes to greet a fan this week at the Travelers Championship, an elderly woman named Noreen Murnane, who suffered a stroke six years ago, according to the social-media post from McIlroy.

It appears that Murnane is a huge fan of the Northern Irishman, asking him about his recent marriage, before Rory gives her a signed Travelers flag with his autograph on it. A brief act of kindness that is sure to make the members of the Murnane family all McIlroy fans. And probably others out there, too, with yet another reminder of the kind personality this four-time major champion has.

Here's the video:

We love it when an athlete uses his or her status in sports to do something great. After all, it's nice to be nice. And it seems like Rory gets it.

