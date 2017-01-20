170120-phil-mickelson-th.png
PGA Tour

It didn't take long for Phil Mickelson to hole his first bunker shot of 2017

9 minutes ago
160412-jeff-knox-bubba-watson.png
Masters Heroes

August National legend Jeff Knox to be inducted into Georgia's Golf Hall of Fame

41 minutes ago
john-daly-2017.jpg
News & Tours

Could John Daly win his first tournament in over a decade this weekend?

2 hours ago
News & Tours4 hours ago

Watch Roger Clemens put serious action on this approach shot at the CareerBuilder Challenge

LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Amateur Roger Clemens plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
Getty Images
LA QUINTA, CA - JANUARY 19: Amateur Roger Clemens plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the CareerBuilder Challenge in Partnership with The Clinton Foundation at La Quinta Country Club on January 19, 2017 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Roger Clemens didn't get into the Baseball Hall of Fame this week, but saw a significant percentage increase in his nomination, signaling possible Cooperstown induction down the road. Better yet, the seven-time Cy Young winner is playing in the pro-am component of the CareerBuilder Challenge. Paired with Camilo Villegas, Clemens is proving his skills aren't confined to the baseball field, evidenced in this action off an approach shot at the 13th hole at the PGA West Nicklaus course:

Spin like that on the diamond would get an opposing manager screaming about a spit ball.

Given his increased presence on the links -- he was seen this winter tossing ball with Tiger Woods -- expect more golf-related showcases from Clemens in the future.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopKiradech Aphibarnrat plays golf for a simple reason…
    The LoopLee Westwood's girlfriend fills in as last-seco…
    The LoopSteven Bowditch makes radical change with decade-ol…