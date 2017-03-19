Watch Rickie Fowler nearly hole out from a water hazard

Rickie Fowler climbed the leader board at Bay Hill with a Saturday 65 that included seven birdies and an eagle. But it was a par on No. 11 that provided the best highlight of his wild third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Fowler found the water with his approach shot on the par-4 11th hole, but he took off his shoes, rolled up his (bright) pants and did this:

It's too bad Fowler's golf ball didn't drop into the hole, but you can never be too disappointed after saving par from a water hazard. Especially when you consider what happened to Henrik Stenson on the same hole on Friday:

"Got lucky that it kind of stayed in the shallow there, which I think you've seen plenty of guys try and play it from down there," Fowler told reporters after his round. "Just wanted to make sure we got it out. Did a little bit better than expected and with a kick in par and move on from there and make some birdies coming in. It was nice."

Even better? He managed to keep those pants clean.

