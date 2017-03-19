ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: Zach Johnson of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 17, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Watch Zach Johnson bank his bunker shot off opponent's ball

6 hours ago
Rory McIlroy reunites with police car that raced him to the 2012 Ryder Cup

8 hours ago
Watch Rickie Fowler nearly hole out from a water hazard

Watch Rickie Fowler nearly hole out from a water hazard

Rickie Fowler climbed the leader board at Bay Hill with a Saturday 65 that included seven birdies and an eagle. But it was a par on No. 11 that provided the best highlight of his wild third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

RELATED: Watch Emiliano Grillo tosses his 3-iron into a pond at Bay Hill

Fowler found the water with his approach shot on the par-4 11th hole, but he took off his shoes, rolled up his (bright) pants and did this:

It's too bad Fowler's golf ball didn't drop into the hole, but you can never be too disappointed after saving par from a water hazard. Especially when you consider what happened to Henrik Stenson on the same hole on Friday:

"Got lucky that it kind of stayed in the shallow there, which I think you've seen plenty of guys try and play it from down there," Fowler told reporters after his round. "Just wanted to make sure we got it out. Did a little bit better than expected and with a kick in par and move on from there and make some birdies coming in. It was nice."

Even better? He managed to keep those pants clean.

RELATED: Watch a gator scare the crap out of Smylie Kaufman at Bay Hill

