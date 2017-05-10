Watch Rickie Fowler make an ace at the 17th at Sawgrass during Wednesday's practice round

Rickie Fowler has a love-hate relationship with TPC Sawgrass. The course was site of his greatest triumph, a victory at the 2015 Players Championship (in a week his contemporaries voted him overrated, no less), with Fowler also turning in a runner-up finish at the event in 2012. Conversely, in five other tournament appearances, the 28-year-old has missed the cut four times, with a T-77 in the other outing. Sawgrass, she is a temperamental vixen.

But on Wednesday, Fowler found himself on the charitable side of Sawgrass' demeanor, making an ace at the famed Island Green during his practice round.

Got to feel for Justin Thomas, who was playing Fowler in a match and stuffed his approach to a foot.

Will Wilcox recorded a hole-in-one in last year's Players, the first since 2002. There have only been seven aces at the 17th in the tournament's history at Sawgrass.

WATCH: THE LOOP VIDEOS