Watch Rickie Fowler hole a putt -- in a sprinkler head

Rickie Fowler's lead had grown to five shots in the final round of the Honda Classic when he reached the par-4 fourth hole. And then he holed his third shot from off the green. Just one problem -- he holed it in a sprinkler head.

Fowler's putt from off the green never reached the putting surface. Instead, it got caught up on a sprinkler head, much to the surprise -- and disappointment -- of the PGA Tour star. Watch this unusual highly unusual highlight(?):

After taking a drop, Fowler two-putted from the fringe for bogey to open the door -- at least, slightly -- for his pursuers.

On Saturday, Ryan Brehm got an even worse break involving a sprinkler head when his tee shot on the 15th hole hit one and bounced into the water. We're pretty sure these maintenance features weren't part of Jack Nicklaus' plan to toughen up PGA National when he did the redesign in 2002, but they're certainly not making this difficult course any easier.

