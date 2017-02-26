170226-dj-paulina-boy.jpg
Big Announcements

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky get REALLY creative with gender reveal of second baby

an hour ago
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 26, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Rickie Fowler, Honda Classic

an hour ago
170226-rickie-fowler-th.png
How The...?

Watch Rickie Fowler hole a putt -- in a sprinkler head

4 hours ago
How The...?4 hours ago

Watch Rickie Fowler hole a putt -- in a sprinkler head

By

Rickie Fowler's lead had grown to five shots in the final round of the Honda Classic when he reached the par-4 fourth hole. And then he holed his third shot from off the green. Just one problem -- he holed it in a sprinkler head.

Fowler's putt from off the green never reached the putting surface. Instead, it got caught up on a sprinkler head, much to the surprise -- and disappointment -- of the PGA Tour star. Watch this unusual highly unusual highlight(?):

After taking a drop, Fowler two-putted from the fringe for bogey to open the door -- at least, slightly -- for his pursuers.

On Saturday, Ryan Brehm got an even worse break involving a sprinkler head when his tee shot on the 15th hole hit one and bounced into the water. We're pretty sure these maintenance features weren't part of Jack Nicklaus' plan to toughen up PGA National when he did the redesign in 2002, but they're certainly not making this difficult course any easier.

RELATED: PGA Tour rookie gets brutally bad bounce off a sprinkler head

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopHere's Ryan Brehm getting a brutally bad break …
    The LoopRemarkable recovery shot helps Rickie Fowler remain…
    The LoopToday in PG-13 PGA Tour clips, Shawn Stefani strips…