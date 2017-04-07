170407-billy-walters.png
Las Vegas gambler Billy Walters found guilty in insider-trading case involving Phil Mickelson

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Watch Rickie Fowler eagle No. 2 to vault up Masters leader board

Here's a couple getting engaged on the 12th tee at Augusta National (because the 12th green would have been really tough)

Watch Rickie Fowler eagle No. 2 to vault up Masters leader board

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When Friday's round of the 2017 Masters began, Rickie Fowler was eight shots behind leader Charley Hoffman. But thanks to Hoffman's second-round struggles, Fowler teed off in shouting distance. That deficit was further cut thanks to an eagle at the second by the 28-year-old. Putting his approach in the bunker, Fowler crafted this nifty bunker shot for a three, earning himself some crystal in the process:

Fowler would go on to birdie the third as well, and sits just two back of Hoffman through three holes.

Though Fowler missed the cut at last year's Masters, he has a solid track record at Augusta National, highlighted by a T-5 in 2014. Throw in a strong run-up to this year's tournament, this could be the weekend Fowler earns his long-awaited major breakthrough.

