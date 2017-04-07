Watch Rickie Fowler eagle No. 2 to vault up Masters leader board

When Friday's round of the 2017 Masters began, Rickie Fowler was eight shots behind leader Charley Hoffman. But thanks to Hoffman's second-round struggles, Fowler teed off in shouting distance. That deficit was further cut thanks to an eagle at the second by the 28-year-old. Putting his approach in the bunker, Fowler crafted this nifty bunker shot for a three, earning himself some crystal in the process:

Fowler would go on to birdie the third as well, and sits just two back of Hoffman through three holes.

Though Fowler missed the cut at last year's Masters, he has a solid track record at Augusta National, highlighted by a T-5 in 2014. Throw in a strong run-up to this year's tournament, this could be the weekend Fowler earns his long-awaited major breakthrough.

