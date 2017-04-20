Watch pro jar approach shot...only for ball to pop out of hole

A few years ago at a ball testing event, a minor-league professional told me the only difference between the guys on tour and those battling week-to-week in the bush leagues is luck. At the time, I remember chalking the sentiment up to jealousy, ignorance or self-denial. But after watching what happened to Jimmy Gunn at the Web.com Tour's United Leasing & Finance Championship, I'm not so sure.

Gunn was four under on the day when he reached the 12th hole at Victoria National G.C. outside Evansville, Indiana. With just a wedge left for his second shot, the Scottish native hit the pin and watched his ball fall into the cup.

One problem: the ball popped back out.

Granted, Gunn still made birdie, but he bogeyed his final four holes of his round. Can't blame the guy. You'd be crestfallen too knowing the golf gods do not shine favor upon thee.

