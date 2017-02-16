Watch poor photographer get taken out by errant drive at Graeme McDowell's fantasy camp

Golf photography is not an easy life. While others are enjoying the show by the players or beauty of a course, a photojournalist is hustling between the ropes, finding the perfect spot to capture the narrative while simultaneously keeping out of the performance. Alas, as Cy Cyr unfortunately discovered, sometimes the action finds you.

Cyr, whose marvelous work has appeared on Golf Digest, Golf Channel and the PGA Tour, was at Graeme McDowell's fantasy camp last weekend. As the video shows, golf occasionally becomes a contact sport.

Loading View on Instagram

I don't know about you, but Cyr's "Ugggghhhhh!!!!" makes me curl up into a ball on the floor.

Cy is a pro's pro, however, and was able to walk the hit off. "You count your lucky stars the Callaway didn't do real damage," he said on his Instagram post. I'm not sure if I'd consider myself "lucky" after such an incident, but I suppose that's why Cy's one of the best at what he does.

