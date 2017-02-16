movie.png
News & Tours

We're not sure what to make of this trailer for an upcoming golf movie

an hour ago
phil-mickelson-eagle-1-20170216.png
Phil being Phil

Phil Mickelson's back to doing Phil Mickelson things: Watch his chip-in eagle to grab the lead

2 hours ago
170216-bouchard-date-th.png
Tenuous Golf Connections

Guy who won that Super Bowl Twitter bet to go on a date with Genie Bouchard is a huge Tiger Woods fan

4 hours ago
Viral Video6 hours ago

Watch poor photographer get taken out by errant drive at Graeme McDowell's fantasy camp

By

Golf photography is not an easy life. While others are enjoying the show by the players or beauty of a course, a photojournalist is hustling between the ropes, finding the perfect spot to capture the narrative while simultaneously keeping out of the performance. Alas, as Cy Cyr unfortunately discovered, sometimes the action finds you.

Cyr, whose marvelous work has appeared on Golf Digest, Golf Channel and the PGA Tour, was at Graeme McDowell's fantasy camp last weekend. As the video shows, golf occasionally becomes a contact sport.

Loading

View on Instagram

I don't know about you, but Cyr's "Ugggghhhhh!!!!" makes me curl up into a ball on the floor.

Cy is a pro's pro, however, and was able to walk the hit off. "You count your lucky stars the Callaway didn't do real damage," he said on his Instagram post. I'm not sure if I'd consider myself "lucky" after such an incident, but I suppose that's why Cy's one of the best at what he does.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

More from The Loop

Show More
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    Related
    The LoopWatch Graeme McDowell channel the luck of the Irish…
    The LoopWatch Jason Day drive the green on a 370-yard hole …
    The LoopMUST SEE: One-armed kid crushes ceremonial opening …