Watch Phil Mickelson thank Monterey Peninsula members for letting tour use their course

There's an unfortunate upshot for members of golf clubs that host PGA Tour events: for an extended time, you can't play your course. Tournament tracks are often off-limits for a few weeks to get the course in pristine shape. Coupled with event, members can be in the dark for upwards of a month. This is often a thankless circumstance; most clubs aspire to be a tour venue and are happy to sacrifice a few rounds for such attention. That doesn't make it any easier when the time comes to put the sticks away.

Which is what makes Phil Mickelson's gesture all the more thoughtful.

Mickelson, playing in this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, took some time to express his and fellow tour players' gratitude towards members of Monterey Peninsula Country Club for allowing the game's best to play their course.

Make no mistake, Mickelson's words are sincere: Monterey came to the rescue after Poppy Hills was poorly received by tour players in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am rotation. Still, it always feels good to get a pat on the back, so props to Phil for the salute.

